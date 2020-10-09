TS EAMCET 2020 counselling begins at tseamcet.nic.in, here’s direct link to apply

education

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday begins the first phase of TS EAMCET counselling for qualified candidates on its official website.

Candidates who had qualified in the TS EAMCET 2020 examination and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for the counselling online at tseamcet.nic.in on or before October 17, 2020.

The provisional allotment list for the first phase of the TS EAMCET 2020 counselling will be released on October 22, 2020. The final phase of counselling will start on October 29.

“Minority candidates (Muslim / Christian) who have not qualified or not appeared in TSEAMCET -2020 (M.P.C Stream) and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination to consider them for the leftover seats in respective minority colleges, if any, after exhausting all the qualified Minority candidates of TSEAMCET-2020 (M.P.C Stream). However, these candidates are not eligible for Fee Reimbursement Scheme,” reads the official notification.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 600, while for other candidates, the processing fee is of Rs 1200.

Here’s direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2020 counselling.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.