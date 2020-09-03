e-paper
TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020 released for engineering stream, direct link to download here

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the hall ticket/ admit card for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) for engineering exam on its official website.

Sep 03, 2020
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS EAMCET engineering hall ticket 2020 released
TS EAMCET engineering hall ticket 2020 released(PTI)
         

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on Thursday released the hall ticket/ admit card for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) for engineering stream on its official website. The engineering course exam will be conducted on September 9 to 14. Candidates can download their admit card before September 7.

The admit card for TS EAMCET agriculture and medical courses will be released on September 21. The exams will be held on September 28 and 29.

Candidates can download their admit cards by clicking here. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, date of birth and click on submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Save it on your computer and take a printout.

Direct Link to download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2020

TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into the first year of the following under graduate professional courses offered in the universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state.The courses include BE., BTech / BTech (Bio-Tech) / BTech. (Diary Technology)/ BTech (Ag Engineering)/ B Pharmacy / B Tech (Food Technology (FT)) / BSc (Hons) Agriculture / BSc (Hons) Horticulture / BVSc & AH / BFSc and Pharm-D.

