TS Police Constable answer key 2018 to be released in a few days at tslprb.in

Telangana state level police recruitment board will release the preliminary answer key of the examination to recruit Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (PC) civil and some other equivalent posts within a few days. The preliminary written test (PWT) to fill 16,925 tentative vacancies was conducted on September 30 from 10am to 1pm.

The PWT to recruit SCT Police Constable civil and some other equivalent posts was at 966 exam centres located in 40 places in Telangana. Out of 4,79,158 candidates who registered for the exam 4,49,584 (93.95 %) appeared in the written test.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer key after its release at www.tslprb.in.

Candidates will be given three days to raise objections, if any, against the preliminary key for each question individually in the web template made available to them in their respective accounts. Every individual (question) objection, has to be submitted separately, by mentioning the details in the given proforma. Objections with insufficient information will not be considered. No manual representations will be entertained in this regard.

The PWT was of three hours duration and carried a maximum of 200 marks. The exam was objective in nature and of intermediate standard. The questions were to test candidate’s knowledge of English, arithmetic, general science, history of India, Indian culture, Indian national movement, Indian geography, polity and economy, Current events of national and international importance, Test of reasoning / mental ability, contents pertaining to the state of Telangana.

The minimum marks to be secured by the candidates in order to qualify in the Preliminary Written Test is 40% for OCs, 35% for BCs and 30% for SCs / STs / Ex-Servicemen.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 17:00 IST