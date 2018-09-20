TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2018 released, here’s how to download admit card for Sept 30 exam

Telangana state level police recruitment board has released the hall ticket for the examination to recruit Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (PC) civil and some other equivalent posts. The preliminary written test (PWT) to fill 16,925 tentative vacancieswill be conducted on September 30 from 10am to 1pm.

The PWT will be of three hours duration and carry a maximum of 200 marks. The exam will be objective in nature and carry 200 questions of intermediate standard. The questions will be to test your knowledge of English, arithmetic, general science, history of India, Indian culture, Indian national movement, Indian geography, polity and economy, Current events of national and international importance, Test of reasoning / mental ability, contents pertaining to the state of Telangana.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card by clicking here.

The minimum marks to be secured by the candidates in order to qualify in the Preliminary Written Test is 40% for OCs, 35% for BCs and 30% for SCs / STs / Ex-Servicemen. Questions in the Paper will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages. Candidates have to answer the questions on an OMR answer sheet using Blue / Black Ball Point Pen only. Candidates should bring their own ball point pens.

Telangana SCT PC 2018 admit card: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of Telangana state level police recruitment board

2) Click on the link for Download hall ticket

3) Key in your registered mobile number and password

4) Click on sign in

5) Take a printout of admit card and save it on your computer

Note: Candidates must bring their admit card to the examination centre.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 11:20 IST