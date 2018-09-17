TS Police SI Result 2018 declared at tslprb.in, here’s direct link to check

Telangana state level police recruitment board (TSLPRB) has declared the result of the examination to recruit Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector (SI) of Police (civil) and some other equivalent posts. The preliminary written test (PWT) to fill 1,217 tentative vacancies was conducted on August 26 in which 1,77,992 candidates appeared.

The preliminary answer keys were released on August 27 and candidates could raise objections until 5pm on August 29.

OMR Sheets of the candidates who appeared in preliminary written test was evaluated and the list of qualified candidates drawn on that basis.

Out of the 1,77,992 candidates who appeared in the exam, 1,10,635 qualified for the next stage of the examination (PMT/PET). The Schedule for filling-in the Part-II online application form will be informed in the due course.

Telangana SCT SI result 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of Telangana state level police recruitment board

2) Click on the link for ‘Download PWT Result’

3) Key in your registered mobile number and password

4) Click on sign in

5) The result will displayed on the screen

