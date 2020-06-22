TS SSC Results 2020: Telangana Manabadi class 10th grades, marks at bse.telangana.gov.in

education

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:57 IST

TS SSC Results 2020: Telangana board on Monday relesed the TS SSC or Class 10 board exam results on its official website. Students who had registered for the exam can check the grades given to them on the basis of their internal assessment marks by visiting bse.telangana.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic the website is not opening at the moment.

All class 10 students have been promoted to the next class this year as the exam had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation. The Telangana SSC exams 2020 was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March 2020 but has to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. TSBIE on May 23 released the revised schedule for the remaining papers of class 10 board examinations 2020. The Telangana Board SSC examinations were scheduled to be held from June 8 to July 5, 2020.

However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 8 decided to promote all Class 10 students to the next class without any examination as it would not be possible to conduct examinations due to the spread of Covid-19 infection in the state.

Here’s a direct link to check the TS SSC grades.

How to check TS SSC grades 2020:

Step 1- Visit the official website www.bse.telanga.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link that read TS SSC grades 2020

Step 3- A login page will appear on which you have to key in your registration/roll number and date of birth

Step 4- Click on submit.

Telangana Board declared the intermediate examination results 2020 on June 18, this year. This year a total of 60.01% of students have passed the first year exam while 68.86% of students passed the second year exam. Girls have outperformed boys in both, first and second-year examinations.