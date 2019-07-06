Announced: TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check

The Telangana board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 supplementary exam result was declared on Saturday. July 6. The Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana released the TS SSC supplementary results 2019 on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the Telangana board SSC supplementary exam 2019 can check the result using their roll number.

Here is the direct link to check Telangana SSC supplementary result 2019

Steps to check Telangana SSC Supplementary Result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in

2) Click on the link for ‘TS SSC supplementary June 2019 exam result’

3) Enter the required detail like roll number and submit

4) Your TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 will be displayed

5) Download the result and take a print of the same

The Telangana SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 10 to June 24, 2019.

Telangana board SSC or Class 10 result was declared on May 13, 2019 in which 92.43% students cleared the exam. Among districts, Jagitial performed the best with 99.1% result, while Hyderabad stood at the last place with 88.9% result. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 93.68%. The pass percentage of boys was 91.18%.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 14:31 IST