Home / Education / TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year result expected tomorrow

TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year result expected tomorrow

TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: Students can check the results of the TS intermediate board exam online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in after it is declared.

education Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS Telangana Inter Results 2020.
TS Telangana Inter Results 2020. (HT file)
         

TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is expected to declare the result of intermediate or class 11 and 12 exams either on June 16 or 17, according to the media reports. Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel told indianexpress.com that the TSBIE Telangana board will submit the report of intermediate or class 11, and 12 results to the state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy tomorrow.

Students can check the results of the TS intermediate board exam online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in after it is declared.

In 2019, the Telangana board had released the TS result for both Class 11 and Class 12 exams on April 18.

Last year, a total of 8,70,974 students appeared in the TS Inter exam. Out of this 59.8% passed in the first year and 65% passed in the second year. As per the media reports, around 9.65 lakh students had appeared in the intermediate exam this year.

How to check TS intermediate Result 2020:

Step 1: Students can visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

