e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TSCHE releases revised datesheet for TS EAMCET 2020 and other CETs

TSCHE releases revised datesheet for TS EAMCET 2020 and other CETs

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a revised datesheet for its various postgraduate and undergraduate CETs that were postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

education Updated: May 24, 2020 09:52 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TSCHE releases TS EAMCET and other CETs revised schedule
TSCHE releases TS EAMCET and other CETs revised schedule(HT File)
         

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a revised datesheet for its various postgraduate and undergraduate CETs that were postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. The TS PGECET 2020 will be conducted from July 1 to 3 while the TS EAMCET or Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 will be conducted from July 6 to 9. According to the revised schedule, the TS PECET 2020 will be conducted after July 16.

Candidates can visit the official website of TSCHE at www.tsche.ac.in or find a direct link to the revised schedule here.

Check official notice here

Check Important Dates here:

TS PGCET 2020 ----July 1 to July 3, 2020

TS EAMCET 2020 ----July 6 to July 9, 2020

TS ICET 2020 ------July 13, 2020

TS Law CET 2020 and TS PGLCET 2020 ------- July 10, 2020

TS ECET 2020 ----------July 4, 2020

TS EdCET 2020 ------------July 15, 2020

TS PolyCET 2020 ----------July 1, 2020

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In