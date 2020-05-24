TSCHE releases revised datesheet for TS EAMCET 2020 and other CETs

education

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a revised datesheet for its various postgraduate and undergraduate CETs that were postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. The TS PGECET 2020 will be conducted from July 1 to 3 while the TS EAMCET or Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 will be conducted from July 6 to 9. According to the revised schedule, the TS PECET 2020 will be conducted after July 16.

Candidates can visit the official website of TSCHE at www.tsche.ac.in or find a direct link to the revised schedule here.

Check official notice here

Check Important Dates here:

TS PGCET 2020 ----July 1 to July 3, 2020

TS EAMCET 2020 ----July 6 to July 9, 2020

TS ICET 2020 ------July 13, 2020

TS Law CET 2020 and TS PGLCET 2020 ------- July 10, 2020

TS ECET 2020 ----------July 4, 2020

TS EdCET 2020 ------------July 15, 2020

TS PolyCET 2020 ----------July 1, 2020