Home / Education / TSPSC Final Answer Key released for FSO, Asst registrar, statistical officer, direct links here

TSPSC Final Answer Key released for FSO, Asst registrar, statistical officer, direct links here

TSPSC has released the final answer keys for food safety officer, assistant registrar and statistical officer recruitment exams under notification no. 08/2019, 09/2019 and 10/2019. Here are the full details and direct links.

Mar 20, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TSPSC final answer key
TSPSC final answer key(HT file)
         

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key for the recruitment exam for the posts of food safety officer (FSO), assistant registrar and statistical officer on its official website.

TSPSC had conducted the recruitment test for food safety officer under notification number 10/2019 on February 23 and assistant registrar against the notification number 08/2019 on February 25. Moreover, the exam for the post of statistical officer was conducted under notification no. 09/2019 on March 1.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their final answer keys from the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. Earlier, TSPSC had released the initial answer key on March 1. Now the final answer key has been released. Candidates can expect the result for the written exam soon.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill four vacancies of assistant registrar, one vacancy of statistical officer and 36 vacancies of food safety officer.

Check official notice here

Direct link for FSO, Asst Registrar final answer key

Direct link for final answer key of statistical officer

