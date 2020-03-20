TSPSC Final Answer Key released for FSO, Asst registrar, statistical officer, direct links here

education

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:08 IST

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key for the recruitment exam for the posts of food safety officer (FSO), assistant registrar and statistical officer on its official website.

TSPSC had conducted the recruitment test for food safety officer under notification number 10/2019 on February 23 and assistant registrar against the notification number 08/2019 on February 25. Moreover, the exam for the post of statistical officer was conducted under notification no. 09/2019 on March 1.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their final answer keys from the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. Earlier, TSPSC had released the initial answer key on March 1. Now the final answer key has been released. Candidates can expect the result for the written exam soon.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill four vacancies of assistant registrar, one vacancy of statistical officer and 36 vacancies of food safety officer.

