TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2024: Registration for 563 posts begins on February 23

Telangana State Public Service Commission has released TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2024 notification. The registration process will begin on February 23 and will end on March 14, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Deputy Collector: 45 posts
- Deputy Superintendent of Police: 115 posts
- Commercial Tax Officer: 48 posts
- Regional Transport Officer: 4 posts
- District Panchayat Officer: 7 posts
- District Registrar: 6 posts
- Deputy Superintendent of Jails: 5 posts
- Assistant Commissioner of Labour: 8 posts
- Assistant Excise Superintendent: 30 posts
- Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II: 41 posts
- District Social Welfare Officer / District Scheduled Caste Development Officer: 3 posts
- District Backward Classes Welfare Officer including Assistant Director: 5 posts
- District Tribal Welfare Officer: 2 posts
- District Employment Officer: 5 posts
- Administrative Officer including Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade II: 20 posts
- Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School: 38 posts
- Assistant Audit Officer: 41 posts
- Mandal Parishad Development Officer: 140 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of preliminary test and main examination. Preliminary Test if conducted in the OMR based offline mode.
Application Fees
Each applicant must pay Rs. 200/- towards Online Application Processing Fee. Each applicant has to pay 120/- towards Examination Fee. All unemployed candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.
Other Information
Those Candidates who have applied earlier for Group-I Services vide Notification No. 04/2022 Dt. 26/04/2022 (now cancelled) NEED TO LOGIN and RE-APPLY for this Notification AFRESH. Otherwise their candidature will not be considered for this Notification. Further, they need not pay any fee again, as they have already paid previously. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.