 TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on February 23 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2024: Registration for 563 posts begins on February 23

TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2024: Registration for 563 posts begins on February 23

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 19, 2024 08:19 PM IST

TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2024 notification released. Registration for 563 posts begins on February 23, 2024.

Telangana State Public Service Commission has released TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2024 notification. The registration process will begin on February 23 and will end on March 14, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on February 23
TSPSC Group 1 Services Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on February 23

This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Collector: 45 posts
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police: 115 posts
  • Commercial Tax Officer: 48 posts
  • Regional Transport Officer: 4 posts
  • District Panchayat Officer: 7 posts
  • District Registrar: 6 posts
  • Deputy Superintendent of Jails: 5 posts
  • Assistant Commissioner of Labour: 8 posts
  • Assistant Excise Superintendent: 30 posts
  • Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II: 41 posts
  • District Social Welfare Officer / District Scheduled Caste Development Officer: 3 posts
  • District Backward Classes Welfare Officer including Assistant Director: 5 posts
  • District Tribal Welfare Officer: 2 posts
  • District Employment Officer: 5 posts
  • Administrative Officer including Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade II: 20 posts
  • Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School: 38 posts
  • Assistant Audit Officer: 41 posts
  • Mandal Parishad Development Officer: 140 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary test and main examination. Preliminary Test if conducted in the OMR based offline mode.

Application Fees

Each applicant must pay Rs. 200/- towards Online Application Processing Fee. Each applicant has to pay 120/- towards Examination Fee. All unemployed candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Other Information

Those Candidates who have applied earlier for Group-I Services vide Notification No. 04/2022 Dt. 26/04/2022 (now cancelled) NEED TO LOGIN and RE-APPLY for this Notification AFRESH. Otherwise their candidature will not be considered for this Notification. Further, they need not pay any fee again, as they have already paid previously. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On