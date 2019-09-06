Advertisement
TSPSC releases Group II admit card 2019 for Assistant Section Officers, here’s the direct link to download

Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit card from the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:20 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the hall ticket for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officers in various departments under Group-II services. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit card from the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

Click here to download the admit card for TSPC 2019 Group II exam.

Here’s how to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website of TSPSC.

2. Click on the tab ‘Group II services notification no 20/2015 &17/2016,’ appearing on the left side of the web page.

3. A new webpage will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the link ‘Hall ticket download for Group II services,” appearing first in the middle row of the webpage. It will redirect to a new window.

5. Key in your TSPSC id along with your date of birth and go

6. Your admit card will appear on the display screen

7. Download and take the print out of the admit card

Exam pattern:

The TSPSC Group II exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8, 2019.

The test will comprise of the following parts:

· Part A: MS-Word (20 marks)

· Part B: MS-Excel (15 marks)

· Part C: MS-PowerPoint (10 marks)

· Part D: Internet (5 marks)

Candidates shall be given the text in the question paper and they must type or reproduce it in the answer sheet. The formatting of the text should also be of the same type as given in the question paper.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 17:20 IST

