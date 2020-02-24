TSSPDCL JPO, JLM and JACO Results 2020 announced at tssouthernpower.com
The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited has announced the results for Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) and Junior Assistant-CUM-Computer Operator (JACO) postseducation Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:19 IST
The officials have also released a general merit list of JPO along with the marks obtained by the candidates. The examination for the posts of Junior Personnel Officer was held on December 15. The application process had started from October 22 - November 10.
TSSPDCL JPO Result 2019 Direct link
TSSPDCL JPO General Merit List Direct link
Candidates can follow the below-listed steps to check the score
Step 1: Visit the official website Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL)
Step 2: Click on the link for Careers
Step 3: Click on the link for ‘Results of Written Examination for JLM, JPO and JACO posts’
Step 4: Click on the link for which result is required
Step 5: Enter hall ticket number, date of birth and name of the candidate(as displayed in the hall ticket)
Step 6: Check your result
Step 7: Download your result and keep a copy with yourself