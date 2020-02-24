e-paper
TSSPDCL JPO, JLM and JACO Results 2020 announced at tssouthernpower.com

TSSPDCL JPO, JLM and JACO Results 2020 announced at tssouthernpower.com

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited has announced the results for Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) and Junior Assistant-CUM-Computer Operator (JACO) posts

Feb 24, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited has announced the results for Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) and Junior Assistant-CUM-Computer Operator (JACO) posts
The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited has announced the results for Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) and Junior Assistant-CUM-Computer Operator (JACO) posts
         

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited has announced the results for Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) and Junior Assistant-CUM-Computer Operator (JACO) posts. The TSSPDCL JLM, JPO and JACO results have been published by the examination board on its official website at tssouthernpower.com.

The officials have also released a general merit list of JPO along with the marks obtained by the candidates. The examination for the posts of Junior Personnel Officer was held on December 15. The application process had started from October 22 - November 10.

TSSPDCL JPO Result 2019 Direct link

TSSPDCL JPO General Merit List Direct link

JLM result direct link

JACO result link

Candidates can follow the below-listed steps to check the score

Step 1: Visit the official website Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL)

Step 2: Click on the link for Careers

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘Results of Written Examination for JLM, JPO and JACO posts’

Step 4: Click on the link for which result is required

Step 5: Enter hall ticket number, date of birth and name of the candidate(as displayed in the hall ticket)

Step 6: Check your result

Step 7: Download your result and keep a copy with yourself

