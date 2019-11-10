e-paper
Two exams of classes 5-9 postponed in Kashmir

According to Director School Education, the Urdu/Hindi and English exams were scheduled to be held on Monday and Tuesday respectively, which now has been postponed, an official spokesperson said.

Srinagar
The annual examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held according to the schedule. (Representational image)
The annual examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held according to the schedule. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Authorities in Kashmir have postponed the first two papers of the annual examinations of classes 5-9 which were scheduled to begin on Monday, an official said on Sunday.

According to Director School Education, the Urdu/Hindi and English exams were scheduled to be held on Monday and Tuesday respectively, an official spokesperson said.

He said the exams would now be held on November 26 and November 28.

The official gave no reasons for postponing the papers, but it is believed that the decision was taken in view of the heavy snowfall in the valley on Friday.

However, he said, the annual examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held according to the schedule.

