Two private schools in Kashmir lose recognition over ‘exorbitant’ fee hike

Authorities in Kashmir on Saturday suspended the recognition of two prominent private schools in Srinagar for “exorbitant fee hike and non-compliance of orders” from the Department of School Education.

“The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Saturday ordered suspension of recognition of RP School Mallabagh and Green Valley Educational Institute, Ellahibagh, for exorbitant fee hike and non-compliance of orders from the Department,” an official spokesman said.

He said an order has been issued in this regard and a communication forwarded to Joint Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) and Principal, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Srinagar, wherein they were instructed not to entertain any affair of the schools till further instructions from the directorate.

The DSEK also directed to adjust the enrolled students of these schools in the nearby government high/secondary school for the ensuing examination this year, the spokesman said.

He said Director School Education Kashmir GN Itoo has cautioned all the heads of the private institutions not to hike the fee on their own and comply with the instructions and orders from the department in letter and spirit.

Itoo appealed the parents to bring into the notice of the department any compliant regarding the arbitrary hike in fee and other related issues so that the erring institutions are made accountable and timely action against them under norms is initiated, the spokesman said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 18:10 IST