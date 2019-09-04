Two Tripura students to witness Chandrayaan II moon landing with PM Modi

education

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:07 IST

Rajdipa Sutradhar, who loves to read thriller books in her leisure time, is thrilled after being selected to witness moon landing of Chandrayan II on September 7 along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“ A dream comes true,” said Rajdipa, a student of Class 9 at Holy Cross School in Agartala, would be one of the 60 students selected from across the country to witness the historic event at Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO) tracking centre in Bengaluru.

ISRO conducted an online space quiz among the students of standard eight to ten throughout the country to select top 60 students to witness the live telecast of Chandrayan II moon landing. The contest was held from August 10 to August 25 this year.

“I came to know about the quiz through Whatsapp. I appeared for the quiz on August 20. I was asked to answer 20 questions within time frame of 10 minutes. After that, on August 28, all of a sudden, my father got a call from ISRO that I have been selected. I can’t express my excitement and happiness after that call,” said Rajdipa.

She and her father father would leave for Bengaluru on Thursday. Rajdipa loves history and mathematics and wants to be an IAS officer. Her father Raj Kumar Sutradhar, a school headmaster, is very happy on his daughter’s success.

Like Rajdipa, Ankur Roy , a Class 9 studen t of Dolubari Gate High School in Dhalai district, would also witness the Chandrayan II moon landing.

Son of a fish merchant, Ankur got to know about the online quiz from his school headmaster Sukumol Kanti Das. “ I appeared for the quiz on August 25. Many other students of our school also took part in the quiz. After hearing about my selection, my headmaster and other teachers congratulated me. And of course, its like a dream,” said Ankur who reached Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Ankur wants to pursue electrical science in future.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 12:55 IST