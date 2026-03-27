UBSE Uttarakhand Board exam results: When and how to check Class 10th, 12th results
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is expected to release the Class 10th and 12th results for 2026 likely in April 2026.
All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination and Class 12 board examination in the state can check their UBSE Result 2025 for 10th and 12th on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
Once the results are announced, the students of Class 10 and 12 can check their marks on the Uttarakhand Board of School Education's official website uaresults.nic. Alternatively, the Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on third-party websites. Candidates will be required to provide their login details, like roll number, names and other details to access their results.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in February and March 2025. The UBSE 10th and 12th exams commenced on February 21, 2026, and ended on March 20 2026.
How to check Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 board results
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UK Board Results 2025:
1. Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
2. On the home page, click on UK Board Result 2025 link for Class 10 and Class 12.
3. Enter your login credentials, like roll number, name and age. Then press submit.
4. Check the result displayed on the screen.
5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.
In 2025, the UK board results were declared on April 19 at 11 am. Pass rates were reported at 90.77% for class 10 and 83.23% for class 12.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More