UBSE Uttarakhand Board exam results: When and how to check Class 10th, 12th results

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is expected to release the Class 10th and 12th results for 2026 likely in April 2026. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is expected to announced results for board exams in April. (Santosh Kumar )

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination and Class 12 board examination in the state can check their UBSE Result 2025 for 10th and 12th on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Once the results are announced, the students of Class 10 and 12 can check their marks on the Uttarakhand Board of School Education's official website uaresults.nic. Alternatively, the Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on third-party websites. Candidates will be required to provide their login details, like roll number, names and other details to access their results.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in February and March 2025. The UBSE 10th and 12th exams commenced on February 21, 2026, and ended on March 20 2026.

How to check Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 board results Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UK Board Results 2025:

1. Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on UK Board Result 2025 link for Class 10 and Class 12.

3. Enter your login credentials, like roll number, name and age. Then press submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

In 2025, the UK board results were declared on April 19 at 11 am. Pass rates were reported at 90.77% for class 10 and 83.23% for class 12.