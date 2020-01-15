e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
UBTER JEEP 2020 application process begins at ubtejeep.in, here’s direct link to apply

The Board will be conducting the UBTER JEEP 2020 examination for various streams from May 10 to 11, 2020. Read on to know more...

Jan 15, 2020
UBTER JEEP 2020. (Screengrab)
The Uttarakhand Board of Technical education board has begun the online registration for the Joint Entrance Examinations Polytechnics (JEEP) 2020 from today, January 15, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at ubtejeep.in on or before April 15, 2020.

The Board will be conducting the UBTER JEEP 2020 examination for various streams from May 10 to 11, 2020. The exam will be held in two shifts - morning (from 10am to 12pm) and evening (from 2pm to 4pm).

For more details, students are advised to read the information brochure here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

