UCEED 2020 Result declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED Result 2020 has been declared by IIT Bombay at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can download their score card online by logging in at candidate portal. Direct link here

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:05 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
[8:34 AM, 3/13/2020] Nandini: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has declared the results of UCEED entrance examination 2020 at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online from the official website.

IIT Bombay conducts UCEED which is an entrance test for admission in Bachelor’s of Design course for the session 2020-21.

Candidates can also download their scorecard online from the direct link provided below by logging in using their login credentials at the candidates portal.

IIT Bombay had conducted the UCEED exam on January 18 for which the answer key was released on February 24.

Direct link to check UCEED Result 2020

UCEED was conducted in two parts. Part A was entirely a computer based examination, whereas Part B had questions related to the sketching. The total duration of the examination was three hours. Candidates who have cleared the examination are eligible to take admission for B.Des course at IIT.

