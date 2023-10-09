News / Education / UGC invites universities to offer online courses

UGC invites universities to offer online courses

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Oct 09, 2023 11:28 AM IST

In a notification issued on Friday, the commission said that the online portal for submitting applications will remain open from October 10 and October 31.

Encouraging more higher education institutions (HEIs) to offer programmes in online, open or distance learning modes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has a fresh round of application for recognition for the academic year 2023-24, classes for which will begin from February 2024 onwards.

In September last year, the UGC amended the norms for online and open learning to allow autonomous colleges in India to offer online and distance education programmes from the 2022-23 academic session (HT Photo)
In September last year, the UGC amended the norms for online and open learning to allow autonomous colleges in India to offer online and distance education programmes from the 2022-23 academic session (HT Photo)

Also read: List of ‘fake’ colleges released, UGC advises students and parents to check recognition before taking admission

In a notification issued on Friday, the commission said that the online portal for submitting applications will remain open from October 10 and October 31. Whereas, they can apply offline till November 15.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Delhi HC asks UGC to take action against varsities offering unspecified degrees

“HEIs may please note that the mere submission of an application should not be considered as grant of approval and that all application(s) shall be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations,2020 and its amendments,” the notification stated.

In September last year, the UGC amended the norms for online and open learning to allow autonomous colleges in India to offer online and distance education programmes from the 2022-23 academic session without seeking prior approval. The amended norms will also allow them to employ education technology firms to develop content and evaluation systems. However, certain categories of HEIs still need to apply with the higher education regulator to seek permission.

“Eligible HEIs that have been already recognized by the UGC to offer ODL and/or Online Programmes for academic year 2023-24 may apply for recognition of additional programmes, if any,” the notification added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out