UGC NET admit card 2018: Download now for exam to be held tomorrow and after

The UGC NET examination began on Tuesday (December 18) at 598 centres in 91 cities across the county. The examination is being held between December 18 and 22 for 9.5 lakh registered candidates. The examination will be held for 85 subjects. This exam is being held in computer based mode for the first time.

Candidates who have not yet downloaded their UGC NET exam admit card from the NTA’s website www.ntanet.nic.in can do so now. The admit card contains: 1) Reporting time at centre 2) Gate closing time of centre 3) Date of examination 4) Shift and timings of test 5) Venue of test

Reach the venue of the test at the reporting time as gate will be closed and you will not be allowed to enter the test venue after that time.

Please carry the following items to the examination Centre: 1) Admit Card 2) One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) 3) A valid Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card).

There will be two papers in the exam. Paper 1 will be of 100 marks, with 50 questions of two marks each. Candidates will get one hour to answer. (The questions will be generic in nature, created to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.)

Paper 2 will be of 200 marks and carry 100 objective type compulsory questions each of two marks. The duration of this paper will be two hours. (Question will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.)

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for only assistant professor or both junior research fellowship and assistant professor.

UGC NET admit card for December 2018 exam: How to download

1) Visit the official website of NTA

2) Click on the link for ‘COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY TEACHING & FELLOWSHIP EXAM’

3) Click on the link for admit card

4) Click on any of the two links to download admit card

5) Enter the required details

6) Submit

7) Download the admit card

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 19:10 IST