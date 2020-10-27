e-paper
UGC NET Admit Card 2020 for upcoming exams expected to be released soon at ntanet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the admit cards for UGC-NET exams scheduled in November. NTA started the phase-wise exam for UGC- NET June/September session on September 24.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:37 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the admit cards for UGC-NET exams scheduled in November. NTA started the phase-wise exam for UGC- NET June/September session on September 24. Till now, the exams have been conducted on seven separate dates i.e., September 24, 25, 29, 30 October 1, 9 and 17. The remaining exams will be held on November 4,5,11, 12 and 13.

Usually, NTA releases the admit card around five days before the commencement of exam.The admit cards for September 24 exam on September 19 and for September 29 exam the UGC-NET admit card was released on September 24.

Check full schedule here

Once the admit cards are released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates will have to login using their application number and password to download their UGC-NET admit card.

Candidates will get a self-declaration form along with the admit card that has to be printed, duly filled and signed (by candidate and guardian) before entering the examination hall. The self- declaration form has to be submitted to the invigilator at the time of examination.

