UGC NET December 2019 answer key expected to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 12:55 IST

The NTA is expected to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December exam in a few days. Though no confirm date for the release of answer key has been given by the NTA, the answer key can be expected to be out soon as the scheduled date for the result of UGC NET exam is December 31.

Candidates, who want to challenge the answer key, would be able to raise objections by providing an appropriate representation for a specific time period. For every objection, candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs 1000 as a processing charge which will be refunded if the challenge is found correct.

National Testing Agency has conducted the exam for UGC NET from December 2 to 6, 2019, for about 10 lakh candidates in 81 subjects. The computer-based exam was held at 700 centers in 219 cities across India.

“The award of JRF and or Eligibility for Assistant Professor depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professor are not to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the test for eligibility for Assistant Professor are governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned universities/colleges/state governments, as the case may be. UGC-NET is conducted twice a year,” reads the official notification released on the official website.

Recently, NTA also released the e-certificates and JRF award letters for qualified candidates of UGC NET June 2019, on its official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.