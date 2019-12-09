e-paper
UGC NET June 2019 certificate and JRF award letters released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download

UGC NET June 2019 exam was conducted between June 20 and 26 and 9.42 lakh candidates appeared in 615 centers in 237 cities.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:11 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC NET June 2019 certificate and JRF award letters. (Screengrab)
         

National Testing Agency has released the e-certificates and JRF award letters for the candidates who have qualified UGC NET June 2019 exam on its official website. Candidates can download their e-certificates and award letters online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2019 exam was conducted between June 20 and 26 and 9.42 lakh candidates appeared in 615 centres in 237 cities.

Here’s the direct link to download e-certificates and JRF award letters.

How to download:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘E-certificates and JRF award letters for qualified candidates of UGC NET June 2019 exam’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.UGC NET certificate and JRF award letter will appear on the display screen

6.Download the e certificate and take its print out for future reference.

About UGC NET:

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC National eligibility test to determine the eligibility of a candidate for the post of assistant professor in Indian Universities and colleges as well as for giving junior research fellowship to candidates pursuing their PhD.

