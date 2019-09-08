UGC NET December 2019: Registration begins tomorrow

education

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:34 IST

The online registration for UGC NET 2019 examination will start from tomorrow, September 9. All the interested candidates can apply for UGC NET December 2019 exam from the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

The UGC NET December 2019 examinations is scheduled to take place on December 15, 2019.

Eligibility:

1.Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (50% for the candidates under reserved category) in Master’s Degree from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for the test

2.Following candidates are also eligible for the UGC NET 2019 exam:

•Candidates who are appearing for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination.

•Candidates whose final exam’s results are still awaited.

•Candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed.

Such candidates must complete their Masters degree within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

3.For JRF, the candidates should not be more than 30 years old. There is relaxation of age for SC/ST/OBC, transgender, women, candidates having research experience, etc. For assistant professor exam, there is no upper age limit for applying.

Exam Pattern:

1.Total Duration of the exam is three hours.

2.The paper I will consist of 60 questions out of which the candidate need to answer any 50 questions comprising 100 marks. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

3.The paper II will be having 100 questions comprising of 200 marks. All the questions of Paper – II will be compulsory, covering the entire syllabus of the earlier Paper II and Paper – III (including all electives, without options).

4.For every correct answer the candidate will get two marks. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The UGC conducts the National eligibility test to determine the eligibility of a candidate for the post of assistant professor in Indian Universities and colleges as well as the junior research fellowship for candidates pursuing their PhD

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 16:33 IST