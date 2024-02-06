UGC receives application from Malaysian university for campus in Telangana

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has received an application from Lincoln University College, Malaysia, for setting up a campus in Telangana, Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar said in the Lok Sabha on Monday. UGC has received application from a Malaysian university for setting up campus in Telangana

He was answering questions raised by nine Members of the Parliament who sought information on whether foreign universities have applied to set up campuses in India and, if so, what the government has done to facilitate it.

In November last year, the UGC notified regulations for setting up foreign higher education institutions in India.

"These Regulations specify the eligibility and procedure for approval for the FHEIs intending to establish campus in India. These regulations inter-alia also stipulate that the FHEIs may provide full or partial merit-based or need-based scholarships and give tuition fee concessions to students who are Indian citizens. Safeguards against misappropriation of philanthropic resources, noncompliance with internal and external standards for philanthropic operations, have also been incorporated in these Regulations…." the junior Education Minister replied.

The Finance Ministry, in the 2022-23 budget, announced that world-class foreign universities and institutions will be allowed in the Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City) to offer courses in Financial Management, FinTech, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics free from domestic regulations, except those by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Deakin University and University of Wollongong from Australia have received approval from IFSCA to establish their campus in GIFT City, the minister informed.