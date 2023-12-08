close_game
close_game
News / Education / UKPSC Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 released at ukpsc.net.in, here's how to download

UKPSC Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 released at ukpsc.net.in, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 08, 2023 05:29 PM IST

UKPSC Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 released at ukpsc.net.in.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023 today, December 8. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at ukpsc.net.in.

UKPSC Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 released at ukpsc.net.in(Shutterstock)
UKPSC Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 released at ukpsc.net.in(Shutterstock)

Candidates who took the UKPSC Sanitary Inspector examination were held on December 3. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from December 8 to December 14. Candidates have to pay 50 as objection fee per question.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Sanitary Inspector answer key link

Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Raise objections, if any

Candidates can check the Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out