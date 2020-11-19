e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020 released at sssc.uk.gov.in, here’s direct link

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020 released at sssc.uk.gov.in, here’s direct link

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020.
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination on November 29, 2020, from 10 am to 12 pm. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020.

How to download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish Jha on Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In