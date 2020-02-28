UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 149 vacancies of livestock officer, inspector on offer
UKSSSC has released an official notification inviting online applications for the post of Livestock Spreading Officer, Inspector and Overseer. There are a total of 149 vacancies. Class 12th pass and graduate pass candidates can apply for the posts.education Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:32 IST
Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released an official notification inviting online applications for the post of Livestock Spreading Officer, Inspector and Overseer. There are a total of 149 vacancies.
The online application process will begin on March 2 and end on March 31.
Out of the 149 vacancies, 120 vacancies are for livestock spreading officer, 26 for overseer and three for inspector posts.
Educational Qualification:
Livestock Spreading Officer – Bachelor’s degree in relevant subjects from a recognized University.
Overseer/Inspector – Intermediate or equivalent passed from a recognized Board.
Age Limit – 18 to 42 years (unreserved)
Application fee:
General/OBC – Rs. 300/-
Uttrakhand SC/ST/PWD – Rs. 150/-
Selection Process: Written exam for 100 marks. Questions will be objective in nature. The exam will be conducted in the month of June.
Check official notification here: