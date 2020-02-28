UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 149 vacancies of livestock officer, inspector on offer

education

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:32 IST

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released an official notification inviting online applications for the post of Livestock Spreading Officer, Inspector and Overseer. There are a total of 149 vacancies.

The online application process will begin on March 2 and end on March 31.

Out of the 149 vacancies, 120 vacancies are for livestock spreading officer, 26 for overseer and three for inspector posts.

Educational Qualification:

Livestock Spreading Officer – Bachelor’s degree in relevant subjects from a recognized University.

Overseer/Inspector – Intermediate or equivalent passed from a recognized Board.

Age Limit – 18 to 42 years (unreserved)

Application fee:

General/OBC – Rs. 300/-

Uttrakhand SC/ST/PWD – Rs. 150/-

Selection Process: Written exam for 100 marks. Questions will be objective in nature. The exam will be conducted in the month of June.

Check official notification here: