e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 149 vacancies of livestock officer, inspector on offer

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 149 vacancies of livestock officer, inspector on offer

UKSSSC has released an official notification inviting online applications for the post of Livestock Spreading Officer, Inspector and Overseer. There are a total of 149 vacancies. Class 12th pass and graduate pass candidates can apply for the posts.

education Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UKSSSC Recruitment 2020
UKSSSC Recruitment 2020
         

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released an official notification inviting online applications for the post of Livestock Spreading Officer, Inspector and Overseer. There are a total of 149 vacancies.

The online application process will begin on March 2 and end on March 31.

Out of the 149 vacancies, 120 vacancies are for livestock spreading officer, 26 for overseer and three for inspector posts.

Educational Qualification: 

Livestock Spreading Officer – Bachelor’s degree in relevant subjects from a recognized University.

Overseer/Inspector – Intermediate or equivalent passed from a recognized Board.

Age Limit – 18 to 42 years (unreserved)

Application fee:

General/OBC – Rs. 300/-

Uttrakhand SC/ST/PWD – Rs. 150/-

Selection Process: Written exam for 100 marks. Questions will be objective in nature. The exam will be conducted in the month of June.

Check official notification here:

 

tags
top news
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik
5% quota for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
Sonia forms Cong’s fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Sonia forms Cong’s fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News