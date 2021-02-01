Union Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 launched to improve nutritional outcomes
The supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan has been merged to launch Mission Poshan 2.0 to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, according to the Union Budget announced on Monday.
"To strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, we will merge the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan and launch the Mission Poshan 2.0. We shall adopt an intensified strategy to improve nutritional outcomes across 112 aspirational districts," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Out of ₹24,435 crore allocated to the Women Child Development (WCD) Ministry, an amount of ₹20,105 crore has been assigned to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.
Poshan 2.0 scheme in an umbrella scheme covering the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyaan, Scheme For Adolescent Girls, National Creche Scheme).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Over 15k schools to be strengthened as per new NEP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA November results 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA November examination 2020 can check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 launched to improve nutritional outcomes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education institutes reopened in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students, teachers rejoice as schools reopen for classes 9, 12 in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows entry to 4th semester MPhil, MTech, final semester MBA students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools reopen for classes 9, 11 in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: 100 new sainik schools to be set up, says FM
- The government will also be introducing the legislation to implement the setting-up of the Higher Education Commission of India envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up central university in Leh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CDAC Recruitment 2021: 100 Project Engineer and Technician vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transfers not to exceed 15% of staff under new Karnataka govt norm for lecturers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students elated as schools for classes 5-8 reopen in Pune after 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch primary schools to reopen in first easing of corona measures in months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox