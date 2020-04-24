Union HRD minister meets IIT-D director to discuss Covid-19 detection assay

education

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:22 IST

The Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday met V. Ramgopal Rao, the director of IIT Delhi to discuss about COVID-19 detection assay.

“I am happy that organisations such as IIT, IIIT and various other organisations have started researches to help in the fight against COVID-19. They have made a testing kit at a low cost, for which we use to depend on other countries,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal.

“I would like to congratulate the director of IIT and his team that ICMR approved the testing kit. This is the first testing kit which is made in India that gives the result in less time and at a cheaper cost,” added Pokhriyal.

Earlier on Thursday the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved a detection assay for COVID-19, developed by researchers at IIT Delhi’s Kusuma School of Biological Sciences (KSBS).

This is the first probe-free assay for COVID-19 approved by the ICMR and it will be useful for specific and affordable high throughput testing.