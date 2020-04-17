University buildings in Aurangabad to serve as quarantine centres

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:49 IST

Sixteen buildings in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) campus here will be temporarily turned into quarantine centres for COVID- 19 patients, a civic official said on Friday.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued a letter to this effect to the university authorities on Thursday.

The letter, written by civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey to the BAMU Registrar, says that 16 buildings, including hostels and guest houses in the university, will be taken over by the civic body to establish quarantine centers and hospitals.

This will help 5,000 to 6,000 patients, AMC’s health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar told PTI.