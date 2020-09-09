e-paper
Home / Education / University of Jammu closed for 3 days, exams postponed due to COVID-19

University of Jammu closed for 3 days, exams postponed due to COVID-19

The University of Jammu further said that fresh dates for holding the postponed exams will be notified separately.

education Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:37 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
University of Jammu.
University of Jammu.(jammuuniversity.ac.in)
         

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all exams of the University of Jammu which were scheduled on September 9, 10, and 11, have been postponed as the main campus shall remain closed on these dates, informed the University of Jammu on Tuesday.

The university further said that fresh dates for holding the postponed exams will be notified separately.

“The Main Campus of the University shall remain closed for three days i.e. w.e.f. 9th to 11th September 2020, it is notified for the information of all concerned that all the examinations of the University of Jammu slated to be held on the aforesaid dates stand postponed and fresh dates for holding such postponed examinations shall be notified separately,” read a notification by the university.

