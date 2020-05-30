Unlock 1: Decision on opening of schools and other educational institutions in July

education

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:01 IST

The Central government on Saturday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 but allowed reopening of prohibited activities outside containment zones in a phased manner.

According to the government order, a decision on the opening of schools, colleges, educational, coaching and training institutions will be taken in the month of July after consultations with state and Union territories. State Government or UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders.

The decision regarding the opening of educational institutions will be taken on the basis of the feedback received during these consultations.

“In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/ UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020. MoHFW will prepare SOP for these institutions,” reads the order.

In phase 1, religious places and places of worship for public, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be allowed to open from June 8.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for these activities in consultation with the central ministries and departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.