Unlock the secret to crack the best MBA colleges in India

With CAT exams just being over, students must be sharpening their edges to seat for other competitive exams like XAT, MAT, CMAT, SNAP etc as they already know how crucial it is to score high in any of these exams to get into the best MBA colleges. We have seen that only to get into a prestigious MBA college and get a job with handsome package at the end of the curriculum, several candidates not only attempt multiple competitive exams but also take the CAT exam multiple times. As per report, among the total number of candidates, around 29% appeared at least twice in the CAT exam before taking admission in a MBA college. Some of them may have even got a good score, but in most cases, they repeat the CAT exam since score is not enough to seek admission in IIMs.

MBA aspirants need to have perseverance and patience, since only 840 students get into the top IIMs. Of course, MBA aspirants have more options now as there are many reputed non-IIM MBA colleges which impart quality education with good faculty and infrastructure.

MBA aspirants often wonder, despite studying hard for years, how are they not being able to succeed. Some important tips for the aspirants to crack the best MBA colleges are:

•Staying stress-free before exam

While each candidate is different and so is their approach towards exam preparation, candidates must remember that starting any new topic at the eleventh hour of the exam is not going to help them. It is time to revise notes, concepts, formulae, solve mock test series and improvise upon them; memorize short cuts and tricks to solve lengthy questions in less time and understand all the exam rules and regulations, to avoid making any mistake on the exam day.

Studying more is not equal to knowing more. So, don’t stretch and don’t stress. For any competitive exam like MAT, CMAT, XAT, SNAP etc. it is important that you prepare well throughout the year and not in the last few days or hours. Overall and well-structured exam preparation is the key. And make sure you have taken a few mock tests before you walk into an examination hall (many options are available for online mock-test papers).

•Don’t miss out on applications

After the exam gets over and the result gets out, students can get lost in the choice of college available to them. With over 4000 MBA colleges in India, student needs to know the shortlisting criteria, their admission process, application dates etc. before making the applications. Lack of timely decisions can deprive a student from getting into a good MBA college.

•Get prepared for Expected Colleges

Nowadays, there are online education platforms that enable exam takers to predict their expected percentile before the result comes out, basis that they can check the list of colleges from where they can expect calls at one go. This will help a student to get a college shortlist they may choose to track before the results are out.

•Get your list of colleges prepared based on accurate result

With the advancement of technology, MBA aspirants can easily get list of colleges with other relevant information like college fees, eligibility criteria, rankings, placements, reviews based on their accurate ranks/scores. Tools like IIM and Non-IIM call predictor can predict colleges from where a student can expect calls for admission. This way, it will help candidates not miss out on admission process of their desired MBA colleges.

•Prepare well for the interview

Many times, a candidate clears the first step of the entrance exam and gets a call from a reputed institution, yet they may not get selected. Most reputed MBA colleges hold discussions even if a student scores a 99-percentile in the CAT, XAT, CMAT or any other competitive exam. In addition, an interview may make or break the deal. Candidates with higher exam scores might as well fall behind their peers owing to factors like - experience in their previous job, the college they did their graduation from, or the answers they give during the interview.

Almost all top B-schools prefer students who have good communication skills, are aware about current affairs, have a good understanding of why they want to do an MBA, a good all round personality, have exceled or participated in extra-curricular activities and have a good academic background. A student may get extra points for holding positions of responsibility, for example, Head Boy or Girl, Class Representative in their College etc.

Like an entrance exam, a lot depends on how well prepared a student is for an interview. Often, a negative perception even though small can lead to rejection in an interview as top B-schools have large number of student pool to choose from. And sometimes, a student can successfully portray her positives and create a good perception of self, leading to success in the interview.

•Seek help of Friends for Mock Interviews

Mock Interviews can help a student prepare for situations that they may not anticipate otherwise. If a student can get help from a senior, friend or relative who have preferably done a MBA for conducting the mock interview, it can help in managing the stress that comes with the interview process.

•Selecting the right college

Once the interviews are over, and admission offers are out, it is important to make the right decision on choosing the college and the course. Several colleges offer specialized MBA programs with focus on specific industries and even areas like Analytics. Are they the right choice for you? It is important for students to weigh the pros and cons of each course to reach a conclusion.

(The author is Mr. Vivek Jain, Chief Business Officer, Shiksha.com)