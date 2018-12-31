UP assistant teacher admit card released at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority on Monday released the admit card for the exam to recruit Assistant Teachers in the state. The UP assistant teachers exam will be held on January 6, 2019 from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

The examination is being conducted at 900 centres across the state to fill around 69,000 vacancies.

Candidates can access the UP Assistant Teacher exam admit card by visiting the exam website at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

UP Assistant Teacher Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website of UP Assistant Teacher recruitment exam at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Click on the link for UP Assistant Teacher admit card

Enter your registration number and date of birth on the login page

Click on proceed

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

