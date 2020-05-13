e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 uploaded, direct link here

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 uploaded, direct link here

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 has been declared and uploaded on the official website of UP Exam Regulatory Authority at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in. Here’s the direct link to download the result.

education Updated: May 13, 2020 10:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020
UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020(atrexam.upsdc.gov.in)
         

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has uploaded the results for UP assistant teacher recruitment exam on Wednesday. The result was declared on Tuesday. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the results online at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in. A direct link to download the result has been provided below.

A total of 1.4 lakh candidates have qualified. The UP Exam Regulatory Authority had conducted the UP assistant teacher recruitment exam on January 6, 2019.

Candidates will have to key in their roll number to login and download the result.

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020: Here's how to check result

The qualified candidates include 36,614 of general category, 84,868 of other backward class category, 24,308 belonging to Scheduled Caste and 270 candidates from Scheduled Tribe category.

Result according to the training course background of the qualified candidates:

D.El.Ed- 38,618

B.Ed--- 97,368

Para- teachers-- 8018

Others--- 2064

Last week, Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had upheld revised cut-off of 60% for reserved category and 65% for general category candidates. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on last Thursday had ordered the authority to declare the results within a week. The answer key was released on Saturday and the result was declared on Tuesday, May 12.

Direct link to download UP Assistant Teacher Result

top news
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘5 plagues from China in last 20 years, it has to stop’, says US NSA
‘5 plagues from China in last 20 years, it has to stop’, says US NSA
Tesla vs California tussle ends after Donald Trump steps in
Tesla vs California tussle ends after Donald Trump steps in
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In