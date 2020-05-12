LIVE| UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 to be declared soon

Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Result will be declared soon today. The recruitment exam was conducted on January 6, 2019 to fill 69,000 vacancies of assistant teacher.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination will be able to check their results online at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

Check live updates here:

