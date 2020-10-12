UP Assistant Teachers’ Recruitment 2020: Counselling of 31,277 candidates to begin from Oct 14

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:13 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to start counselling successful candidates for 31,277 posts of assistant teachers, following an interim order of the supreme court, basic education minister Satish Chand Dwivedi said here on Monday.

The appointment of assistant teachers on these 31,277 posts will be in government primary and upper primary schools, which would still leave 37,723 posts vacant in government primary and upper primary institutions.

Counselling for the selection of teachers on 31,277 posts will be held on October 14 and 15 while appointment letters will be issued on October 16. Of the 31,277 posts, 15,933 are in the general category candidates, 8,513 OBC, 6,615 SC and 216 scheduled tribe candidates. The list of the selected 31,277 candidates has been uploaded to the website, Dwivedi said.

The minister said the appointment will be subject to the final verdict of the supreme court. He said the move will help provide quality education to students studying in government primary and upper primary schools.

In a video message, while congratulating the 31,277 selected candidates, Dwivedi said chief minister Yogi Adityanath is committed to providing enough jobs and employment opportunities to the youth.

On December 1, 2018, the state government issued an order for vacant posts and on December 6, 2018, the posts were advertised. On January 6, 2019, examination for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers was held.

On January 7, 2019, the passing criterion was revised making 65% (97 out of 150 marks) for general candidates and 60% (90 out of 150 marks) for reserved category candidates.

On March 29, 2019, hearing the case, the court gave its verdict in favour of the candidates and set 40 and 45%, for reserved and general category candidates, respectively.

On May 6, 2020, HC disposed of the case by upholding the state government’s revised eligibility criteria of passing reserved and general category candidates (60 and 65% marks) in the examination held.

On May 12, 2020, the result was announced. A total of 1.46 lakh candidates - 36.6% - were declared as having qualified.

On May 13, 2020, the counselling schedule was announced for appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers to be recruited according to the merit and districts of their choices and vacancies available.

Between June 3 and 6, 2020, the counselling of the selected candidates and verification of documents of selected candidates was scheduled to be held.

On June 3, 2020, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court stayed the appointment process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers.

Candidates took the matter to the supreme court, which issued an interim order to fill 31,277 posts, with the remaining posts to be filled later after the final verdict of the apex court.