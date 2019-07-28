UP Board 10th, 12th improvement exam result 2019 declared. 99.78% students pass

education

Updated: Jul 28, 2019

The result of high school compartment and improvement examination of UP Board was declared here on Saturday in which 14,650 students ( 99.78%) students cleared the exam.

A total of 16,403 students, including 12,835 boys and 3568 girls, registered for the high school compartment and improvement examination. Out of these, 14,683, including 11,532 boys and 3151 girls appeared for the exams. A total of 14,650 cleared the examination, taking the pass percentage to 99.78 percent.

According to UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava, 70 students registered for the high school compartment examination of which 54 appeared and 43 (79.63%) passed. Similarly, in the improvement examination, of the total 16,333 registered for the exam, 14,629 appeared and 14,607 cleared the same registering the pass percentage at 99.85%.

The results of both the examinations have been uploaded on the board’s website upmsp.edu.in. The marksheet and certificates will be sent to the board to respective District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) office from where the same would be forwarded to principals of schools for distribution to students, informed the Board secretary.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 10:56 IST