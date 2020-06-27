UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Grievance cells to start functioning from June 28, here’s how to register complain

education

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:03 IST

Grievance cells (help centres) will function at the UP Board’s Prayagraj-based headquarters and at all five regional offices of the Board from June 28 to July 28. The students, who appeared in the Board’s class 10 and 12 exams 2020, will be able to register their complaints, if they have any, regarding errors in their respective results at these cells, informed board officials.

“Students having problems like incomplete result, errors in name, date of birth or needing correction in subjects etc can register their complaints and request for corrections at these grievance cells from 10 am to 5pm,” said UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava.

“Students can get their grievances addressed using e-mail or making calls at the given phone numbers also. If needed, individual students may need to submit their representations at the regional offices concerned,” she added.

Like last year, the Board is ensuring that its grievance cells start functioning from the very next day of the result declaration this year too.

“This is all to cut the period of anxiety that students undergo over these errors,” said the secretary.

Usually, all offices of the Board observe holiday for three days to help staff and officials recover from the stress and strain involved in getting the results declared in time.

The UP Board secretary, however, made clear that unless student concerned made available complete details as desired by the Board, action on their complaints would not be possible.

Regional offices and their numbers/e-mails

Regional office-Prayagraj 0532-2423265 ro1allahabad@gmail.com

Regional office-Meerut 0121-2660742 romeerut@gmail.com

Regional office-Bareilly 0581-2576494 robareilly@gmail.com

Regional office-Varanasi 0542-2509990 rovaranasi@gmail.com

Regional office-Gorakhpur 0551-2205271 rogorakhpur@gmail.com

UP Board HQ-Prayagraj 0532-2623182 upmsp@rediffmail.com