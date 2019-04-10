UP Board 10th, 12th results 2019 likely to be declared in April, check probable date

The UP Board’s high school and intermediate results are likely to be declared between April 22 and 24, 2019.

According to UP Board officials, busy in finalising results and filling up roll number of successful candidates in order of their merit, the board is planning to declare the results in the third week of April.

According to UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava, board results are in the final stages of preparation and are likely to be declared around April end, though no specific date has been decided yet.

This year, 58,06,922 students registered for the UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations, including 31,95,603 for high school and 26,11,319 for intermediate exams. This is 9,15,846 less compared to last year.

Last year, 67,22,768 had registered for the examination including 36,56,272 for high School and 30,66,496 students for intermediate examinations.

As part of its strict anti-copying campaign, out of the total 8,354 examination centers in all 75 districts of UP, a significant 1,314 centers were marked as sensitive and 448 centers had been marked as highly sensitive this year.

Not only were CCTV cameras and voice recorders installed in all the examination centers, voice recording and footage of CCTV were also being continuously monitored by board officials. Strict measures had been put in place due to which 6,52,881 examinees quit examinations midway while 403 examinees were caught using unfair means. A total of 68 FIRs were lodged during the examinations against center superintendents and invigilators found promoting use of unfair means.

The evaluation of UP Board’s high schools and Intermediate answer sheets commenced on March 8 and ended on March 25. As per records of the board, 3.20 crore answer sheets were evaluated at 230 evaluation centers by around 1.25 lakh teachers, including 1.90 crore answer sheet of high school examinations by 79,064 teachers and 1.30 crore answer sheets of intermediate by 45,732 teachers.

For the first time this year, the examinations were held in 16 working days without any untoward incident reported from any examination center in state. The high school examinations commenced on February 7 and ended on February 28, while the intermediate examinations commencing on February 7 and ended on March 2, 2019.

