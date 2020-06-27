e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP Board 10th results 2020 topper: Ria Jain tops high school exams with 96.67%

UP Board 10th results 2020 topper: Ria Jain tops high school exams with 96.67%

UP Board 10th results 2020 topper: Ria has scored 96.67% marks. Abhmanyu Verma son of Ramhit Verma of Barabanki has stood second with 95.83% marks. Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki has scored 95.33% to bag the third place.

education Updated: Jun 27, 2020 14:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP Board Class 10th topper Ria Jain.
UP Board Class 10th topper Ria Jain.(HT )
         

UP Board 10th results 2020 topper: Ria Jain, daughter of Bharat Bhusan of Sri Ram SM Inter college Baghpat, has topped the UP board class 10 exams, the results for which were declared on Saturday.

Ria has scored 96.67% marks. Abhmanyu Verma son of Ramhit Verma of Barabanki has stood second with 95.83% marks. Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki has scored 95.33% to bag the third place.

Check UP Board results live updates here

This year, a total of 27,72656 students appeared in the UP Board 10th or high school exam. Out of 14,90,814 boys, 11,90,888 have passed the exam making a pass percentage of 79.88% while 11,18,914 out of 12,81,842 girls have passed the exam making a pass percentage of 87.29%. Girls have outperformed boys in the UP Board high school results.

Students can check their UP Board results both on the online portal of the Hindustan Times and the official website of UP board this year. We have made this arrangement keeping in view the heavy rush of students to check their UP Board results on the day of the declaration.

Here’s the direct link to check UP Board 10th results on the official portal and hindustantimes.com.

UP Board 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the UP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 10th result 2020

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

tags
top news
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
LIVE: CRPF’s coronavirus death toll rises to eight
LIVE: CRPF’s coronavirus death toll rises to eight
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor next week, India seeks experts’ view
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor next week, India seeks experts’ view
With Abdul Kalam as role model, UP Board class 12 second topper aspires to be IAS officer
With Abdul Kalam as role model, UP Board class 12 second topper aspires to be IAS officer
For treating moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, govt adds dexamethasone
For treating moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, govt adds dexamethasone
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In