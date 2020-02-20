e-paper
UP Board 2020: Wrong question paper distributed among students, DM registers complaints

A few science stream students received ‘Hindi Literature’ question paper instead of ‘General Hindi’ in the Uttar Pradesh Board examination in Rampur on Tuesday.

education Updated: Feb 20, 2020 09:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Rampur
(Hindustan Times)
         

District Magistrate Ananjay Kumar said that he has received a complaint in this regard from eight students and soon action will be taken.

“I have received a complaint from students. District Inspector of School has been asked to prepare report. We will take action after that,” Kumar said.

