UP Board class 10 compartmental admit card out, here’s how to download

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 09:20 IST

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit card or hall ticket for UP Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates can download the hall tickets for UP Board Compartment Exam 2019 from the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Students will have to login using their roll number and date of birth to download their admit cards.

According to reports, 58, 06,922 students were registered for UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations out of which 31, 95,603 were in High School and 26, 11,319 were in Intermediate exams.

UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card 2019: How to download

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

Click on ‘class 10 Compartment Admit Card’ link on the homepage

Key in your user ID, password, and security code and submit

UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take print out of the same for future use.

