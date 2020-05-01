UP Board evaluation to begin from May 5 and will end on May 25

education

Updated: May 01, 2020 19:56 IST

Evaluation of UP Board class high school and intermediate examinations answer sheets will begin from May 5 and to be completed by May 25, said an official of UP secondary education department here on Friday evening.

Principal secretary secondary education, Aradhana Shukla on Friday said, “Elaborate arrangements will be put into place for evaluation of UP board answer sheets. Social distancing will be maintained at every evaluation centre. Nobody will be allowed to carry mobile phone inside evaluation centre.”

“Evaluation work will be done under CCTV camera vigil. Nobody will be allowed to move around 100 mts of evaluation centre as Section 144 will be imposed around every evaluation centre. Police force will be deployed at every evaluation centre,” Shukla said.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma had already said if lockdown ends on May 3, the evaluation of UP board high school and intermediate examinations will resume at the earliest.

Around 5.61 million students had appeared in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board that began from February 18.

The high school examination got over in 12 working days (March 3) while intermediate exams concluded in 15 days (March 6).

While 2.586 million students were registered for the intermediate examination, 3.025 million for high school examination.

The results of class 10 and class 12 were earlier to be declared on April 24. But because of lockdown it will now be delayed, an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh secondary education department had earlier announced to promote all students of class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 for academic session 2019-20 to the next level to keep the session regular, an official said.

“Amid Covid-19 outbreak and 21 days lockdown, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad decided to promote all students of class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 for academic session 2019-20 to the next level to keep the session regular,” said Aradhana Shukla, principal secretary, secondary education.