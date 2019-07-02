UP Board exam schedule for the year 2020 out. Check here

The examination schedule of UP Board high school and intermediate for 2020 was announced on Monday. The examinations will begin from February 18 and end on March 6, said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma while releasing the schedule.

Sharma said the high school examination would get over in 12 working days and intermediate exams in 15 days. More than 55 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the UP Board examinations. Announcing the schedule, Sharma said the morning shift exam would start at 8 am and end at 11.15 am while evening shift would be held between 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The Uttar Pradesh government also issued academic calendar for the students of Class 10 and 12 with a view to regularise the 2019-20 session of secondary schools in the state.

The calendar sets monthly schedule to be taken up by schools for completing the syllabus, Sharma told media persons here. He said this was done to ensure that the academic session ran for more than 200 days every year.

Sharma, who also holds the charge of secondary and higher education, said the evaluation work would be finished in 10 days, starting March 15 while the results would be declared between April 20 to 25.

In 2019, the board examinations (both Class 10 and Class 12) began on February 7 but the Class 10 exams concluded on February 28 while the Class 12 exam ended on March 2, 2019. Accordingly, the Class 10 or high school examinations concluded in 14 working days, while the Class 12 or intermediate examinations ended in 16 working days.

The minister said the academic session in all universities and colleges in the state would commence on July 10.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:51 IST