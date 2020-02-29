e-paper
Home / Education / UP Board Exams 2020: FIRs against 133 people for irregularities in exam

UP Board Exams 2020: FIRs against 133 people for irregularities in exam

In this regard, action is being taken against 29 schools to withdraw their recognition for not conducting examinations peacefully.

education Updated: Feb 29, 2020 11:31 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Prayagraj
Moradabad: Security personnel frisk examinees before entering the examination hall to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP Board) high school (class 10th) and intermediate (class 12th) exams
Moradabad: Security personnel frisk examinees before entering the examination hall to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP Board) high school (class 10th) and intermediate (class 12th) exams(PTI)
         

Amid board exams in the state, FIRs have been registered against 133 people and schools are being identified by the Department of Secondary Education where the sanctity of the examination is being affected, said Principal Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla.

In this regard, action is being taken against 29 schools to withdraw their recognition for not conducting examinations peacefully.

Shukla informed that apart from this, other schools are also being investigated and they are being identified. Action will be taken against them for withdrawal of recognition and an FIR will be registered against the guilty.

