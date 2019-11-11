UP Board Exams 2020: Total 433 schools debarred from becoming centres

education

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:19 IST

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, has debarred 433 high school and intermediate colleges affiliated to it from becoming centres for its high school and intermediate exams 2020. The exams are set to start from February 18 next year, inform officials.

Reasons for the action varies from having aided mass copying, distributing wrong question papers forcing a re-exam to even attempting to allow ineligible students to appear in the exams in the past few years, they add.

“The time period for remaining debarred varies from institution to institution depending on the offence found guilty of and stretches from a year to forever. The debarred schools include 69 in Aligarh, 39 in Pratapgarh, 24 in Prayagraj, 22 in Agra, 21 in Ballia, 19 in Mathura, 14 in Ghazipur, 10 in Hathras, 9 in Mainpuri, 8 in Etah and 5 in Varanasi besides others,” said Neena Srivastava, secretary, UP Board.

Among the 24 schools debarred in Prayagraj, the new name included in the list is that of Smt Suggi Devi Intermediate College, Hanumanganj that has been debarred till 2022. The other schools of Prayagraj in the list were on it earlier too.

The UP Board follows an online exam centre allocation process whereby the affiliated schools provide information regarding them and which the board then gets physically verified with the help of district inspector of schools and district administration of all 75 districts.

As per the state government approved board exam allotment policy, the UP Board is required to release a list of its next board exam centre after due scrutiny and verification on its website by November 9 so as to enable the district committees set up under district magistrates for information and inspection. However, the board had not released the list till Sunday morning.

The board is needed to release the list of exam centres immediately as the respective DIOSs are expected to accept representations, if any, against the allotment of these centres by November 14 as per the schedule.

The scale of UP Board’s class 10 and class 12 exams can be gauged from the fact that in 2019, the board had 31,92,587 high school and another 26,03,169 intermediate students registered to appear in the exam at 8291 centres.

For the 2020 exams, a total of 56,01,034 students, including 30,33,961 high school and 25,67,073 intermediate examinees, have registered. The process for 2020 board exams is expected to get completed by November 30, 2019.