UP Board high school exam science paper leaked in Maharajganj

The science paper of high school examination of UP Board got leaked in Maharajganj on Monday, a senior UP Board official said.

“We have cancelled the examination and will conduct it again at select centres of Maharajganj and neighbouring districts where the leaked series of the question paper was sent. Re-examination will be held after March 12,” said secretary, UP Board, Neena Srivastava.

Citing confidentiality of the process, Srivastava refused to disclose the number and names of the districts where re-examination will be held.

According to Board officials, the decision to cancel the examination was taken after photocopies of science question paper were found to be on sale at photostat shops in Maharajganj and adjoining districts for Rs. 500 about 12 hours before the examination.

District inspector of schools (DIoS), Maharajganj Ashok Kumar Singh said the paper leak allegedly took place from Devlali Kanya Intermediate College.

“A named FIR has been lodged against centre superintendent and three invigilators on Monday,” he said.

The UP Board headquarters received the information at around 9pm on Monday but did not have time to replace the question paper.

Officials said the Board authorities allowed the examination on Tuesday but cancelled it later in the day.

On February 13, the bundle of high school mathematics question paper was opened at Shri Giriraj Baba Higher Secondary School in Chainpur (Mathura) two days before the examination forcing the Board to change the question paper at various centres.

Earlier too, question paper leaks have already taken place four times this year.